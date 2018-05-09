Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd holds property show

KMRL managing director APM Mohammed Hanish presented the space availability at each metro station between Aluva and Maharaja’s College before the representatives.

KOCHI: Pinning its hopes on increasing its non-operational revenue, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) organised a property show in Kochi on Tuesday. KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish presented the space availability at each metro station between Aluva and Maharaja’s College before the representatives of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce & Industry and various merchant’s associations. A total of 1.30 lakh sq ft is available on all metro stations, which will be rented out to interested parties for launching various commercial ventures.

The KMRL has also fixed prices on the available spaces as per the area and location of the stations. At Aluva station, the commercial space will be available at Rs 80 per sq ft while at Companyppady, it will be Rs 25 per sq ft. On MG Road and Edappally, it is Rs 100 per sq ft.“At present, the income and expenditure gap of Kochi Metro per day by operating services between Aluva and Maharaja’s is Rs 12 lakh. By selling the commercial space, we will be able to garner an additional revenue of Rs 10 lakh per day. ,” said Hanish.

