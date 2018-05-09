Lalithakala Akademi to develop ‘Silpodyanams’ at schools

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI:The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi will set up ‘Silpodyanams’ - a sculpture garden - in select schools across the state. The idea is to create awareness among the students about sculpture making, which is the most favoured medium of artistic expression in India.

“We are planning to develop Silpodyanam in one school in each district. The plan is to establish sculptures 12 to 15 feet high in 14 schools. Prominent sculptors like V K Rajan and Ho Chi Minh will create these sculptures and interact with the children about the art of sculpting. We have held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan and Education Minister C Raveendranath. The ministers have given consent to the scheme and it will be launched within two months, Lalithakala Akademi chairman Nemom Pushparaj told Express.

He said the exposure to sculpting will inspire the children to understand the art. “The concept is to create awareness among the younger generation about the art of sculpting and how the sculptor gives expression to his creative mind.There is creativity in the mind of every human being. We should encourage the children to look beyond the classroom and learn from the environment.This will inspire their creative mind,” said Pushparaj.

He said the Akademi has decided to conduct art camps across the state where talented youngsters will be provided space to explore their creativity. “We are providing an opportunity for amateur artists to express their creative talent. This will provide a platform for them to chase their dreams.“ Another scheme is to form a committee of artists at each gallery owned by the Lalithakala Akademi. This committee will be organising seminars on art and creativity every month. We will bring all artists to a common platform. I think such activities will help promote art in the state,” he said.

Author M K Sanu inaugurated Sargayanam, an exhibition of paintings by 17 artists, at Durbar Hall Kala Kendra in Kochi on Tuesday. Lalithakala Akademi chairman Nemom Pushparaj presided over the function. Secretary Ponniam Chandran welcomed the gathering and artist K A Soman proposed the vote of thanks.

The works of artists Achuthan Koodallur, Akkitham Narayanan, Ajayakumar, Bini Roy, K Damodaran, B D Dethan, Josh P S, T Kaladharan, Lal K, N N Mohandas, N K P Muthukoya, O P Parameswaran, K K Rajappan, G Rajendran, N N Rimzon, Sidharthan K and Valsaraj K P are included in the exhibition, which will conclude on May 14.