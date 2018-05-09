Home Cities Kochi

Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight in Kochi

In a shocking incident, a woman was stabbed to death by her husband in broad daylight in Kochi on Wednesday.

Published: 09th May 2018 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 08:31 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a shocking incident, a woman was stabbed to death by her husband in broad daylight in the city on Wednesday. 

Husband Sajeer, a native of Punnapra, was arrested later for the heinous crime. 

The deceased has been identified as Sumayya, who had been working as a warden in a private hostel in the city. 

According to the police officers, the couple was sighted talking each other on the roadside by 5.30 pm. During their conversation, Sajeer stabbed Sumayya and she collapsed immediately. Hearing Sumayya wail, people rushed to the spot and took her immediately to a private hospital nearby. However, she succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. Police officers said she sustained injuries on abdomen and chest.

Officers said the couple often engaged in a quarrel over family issues. Sajeer was staying in their house at Punnapra while Sumayya stayed at the hostel. 

"An interrogation of Sajeer is underway at Palarivattom police station," said an officer.

