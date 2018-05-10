18-year-old Ashwati to take on the world with her spirit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In 2006, five-year-old Ashwati was critically injured in an accident. She was travelling in an autorickshaw with her family when the vehicle crashed into a lorry and she fractured her skull and had other severe brain injuries. Today, she is 17 years old but still retains the appearance of her five-year-old self as her growth has been stunted ever since the accident. The family was able to continue with her treatments with the generous donation of the sympathetic readers of the Express. The doctors said she needed years of specialised treatment in addition to other medicines for complete recovery.

Ashwati’s father Lenin, the only earning member of the family and working as an Office Attender at the Abad Exim, could not cover the stretch of expenses from education to treatment and additional living expenses. According to a record by the District Medical Board, Kochi, she has left hemiparesis (stroke on the right side of her brain) with defective vision and was certified to be 65 per cent bodily disabled. Currently, she has given her Class 12 Board Exams. Though she has high hopes on getting into one of the colleges in Kochi, she is worried about the lead for monetary aid, for further treatment for the doctor recommended hormone therapy for further physical growth and other basic needs such as travel.

With her phenomenal comeback at life and invigorating spirit in the most beleaguering situations - Ashwati rightfully seeks for monetary help - to give her a renewed life with fewer complications. After her Class 10 exam in 2016, when she was asked what she wanted to be in life, she replied, doctor. To help Ashwati achieve her dreams, make your contributions to her account at the Thrikkakara branch of Union Bank with Ac. No 3854402010050094. Contact number: 9846719566/9745656252.