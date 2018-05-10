KMRL floats tender for procurement of boats

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Inching forward towards making the ambitious Rs 747 crore water Metro project a reality, the KMRL has floated tenders for the procurement of the modern boats which will be rolled out as part of the project. It has also announced the specifications for the vessels. As per the tender documents, the boats shall be catamaran boats, each with twin hulls separated by a single deck and capable of carrying 100 passengers, including provisions for two-wheelchairs.

The boats shall be driven by twin screw conventional shaft and fixed pitch propeller system. As per the project, a total of 76 boats will be pressed into service in greater Kochi region. The tender documents have clearly specified the safety aspects of the vessels.

“The boat shall be designed in a way it will be afloat with appropriate trim, approximately on an even keel or slight aft trim at departure condition when loaded to the designed draft. Forward trim is not allowed in any of the operating conditions. The intact stability and damaged stability criteria shall be as per IRS Classification notes,” it added. The Metro officials said all necessary safety and sustainability norms and rules will be satisfied. The first set of boats is expected to be rolled out in May 2019.