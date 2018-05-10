KSINC moots new plan, corporation yet to warm up

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With an amicable solution still eluding the stalled Roll-on, Roll-off(Ro-Ro) service, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has now come out with an alternative plan to end the impasse. The Corporation, though, is yet to respond to the KSINC’s proposal.

In a letter to the Corporation, the KSINC suggested operating one Ro-Ro vessel on the Fort Kochi - Vypeen route for around eight hours daily. It also indicated willingness to start the service from Monday. Though the KSINC had put up a board at Fort Kochi announcing the service will resume from May 10, they said the lack of qualified hands to operate the state-of-the-art vessel is holding up their fully-fledged operation.

“At present, we have only one experienced driver who is confident of operating the vessel. He can conduct the service for around eight hours daily. If the Corporation is willing to accept our proposal we can resume the service from Monday ,” said a KSINC officer.Besides, the KSINC mooted running a jhankar service on the route if the services of an expert driver cannot be ensured.

“Since it is an ultra-modern vessel, the selected drivers lack the confidence to operate it. The lack of experts for imparting training to the crew too is an issue. We can’t take a risk by deputing masters(skippers) who are not confident of operating the vessels. They need a minimum of three weeks’ training to gain confidence in operating the vessels,” said the officer. The mooring facility also poses a danger while anchoring the vessels, he said.

All-party meet

The Corporation has decided to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the future course of action.

“ Since the Corporation’s deadline to the KSINC expired on Tuesday, the future course of action can be taken only with the support of the public. So an all-party meeting will be convened to find a solution to the issues related to the Ro-Ro vessel’s operation.

Along with this, a steering committee meeting will be convened and only after it the matter will be taken up by the council for discussion,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.However, it is believed the Corporation has backed off from its earlier move to nix the MoU inked with the KSINC. “ It seems they are still confident of resuming the service and maybe because of this they didn’t inform us of their inability to operate the service.

They also sought over three weeks’ time for providing sufficient training to the drivers. Since it is a government agency we have no intention to cancel the agreement signed with them . So we are expecting a positive feedback from the agency,” said Jain.