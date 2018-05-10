Startup School’ 18 designed for students starts next week!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-awaited program for student entrepreneurs, iB Hubs Startup School’s second edition starts next week. This uniquely designed acceleration program provides four weeks of intense learning to student entrepreneurs - all at zero fee, zero equity.

The program will commence in two batches - one at iB Hubs Hyderabad and the other at iB Hubs Lucknow from May 15 and June 11 respectively. It received 250+ applications from 450+ founders across 130+ institutions from all over India.

Over the four weeks at Startup School, student entrepreneurs learn everything from building a product to mastering the lean startup methods; And they implement these learnings to level up their startups. The students will receive one-on-one mentorship from experts at iB Hubs.

Bringing together the major stakeholders of the startup ecosystem, iB Hubs is conducting this edition of startup school in partnership with 26 organisations including prominent investment, legal and media firms.25 startups have already secured admission into Startup School ‘18. Let’s wish these student entrepreneurs all the best for a cracking future!