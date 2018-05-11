A sign of old times

Theres Sudeep By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Going to the studio was an occasion, dressing up in your finest threads and practicing your poses in front of the mirror to get it just right when the camera clicks. Now we have #WokeUpLikeThis, where people take pictures at their morning worst and love it. With the onset of smartphones, everyone is a photographer. So what happens to these old institutions which were the makers of memories?

Minerva studios, one of the cities oldest, was established in 1956. Started by the current owner Mini Rajeev’s father in law, she insists that her sons will carry on the studio after she retires. “We don’t intend to shut down,” she says, even as the studio’s signage is falling apart. Unlike her, Jibi Abraham from Jolly Studio, established in 1966 near Edapally, doubts if his children would be interested in taking over the business like he did from his father.

Mathew, the manager at Aruns Compugraphics & Studio in Pallimukku, says the onset of digital photography has lead to a slump in the kind of work that they receive and their business since early 2010. Ease of access to equipment and the ability to learn from the internet is allowing everyone to get high quality pictures.

It has led to the shut down of one of the most iconic studios in Kochi. Krishnan Nair studio, the oldest in the city, is remembered fondly by everyone who has memories of it. But even those Kochi residents have not been to a studio in ages.

A lot of people are now taking their own pictures for events. One such person is Kochi resident Johny Samson. When his daughter was born in 2013, he opted to do the shoot himself, he looked up tutorials on YouTube and taught himself all he needed to know. When asked why he chose to do so, he says, “The studios in Kochi didn’t do a lot of newborn photography then, now they have slowly started but the quality is not upto the mark. Their style is very old school and the lack the expertise to create more modern photographs.”

Jackson James, a solo photographer who started off in 2013, doesn’t have a physical studio and he doesn’t see the point of one. “Most of my business comes from Instagram. Clients have already seen my work by the time they approach me and are convinced of the quality of it,” he says. “If I have to meet a client it happens in a coffee shop or at their house. It helps me build a better connection with them which translates into better pictures.”

This connection and personal touch to their photography allows newer players in the field to work better with the western style of candid event photography that the younger crowd prefers, as opposed to the traditional posed studio based photography that older studios specialis e in.

Even when older studios like Jolly have tried to find crowds through instagram, they have had less success. Jackson has over 12,000 followers and an average of a thousand likes on a picture, while Jolly studios has 526 followers with their likes averaging around 50.

Customer loyalty is something that tends to help older business keep flourishing, but in this case customers who went to the older studios for their weddings have now shifted to newer studios for their children’s events. One such client is Jilu Joseph, she says the shift was because older studios are still sticking to a very traditional style of photography and the only reason they stuck with the older studio for so long was because of their history with them.

Echoing the same sentiment, Jackson says since he works solo, clients usually hire another larger collective alongside him. The only times he’s encountered old studio photographers at an event is when they are related to the family conducting the event and their presence is a familial obligation.

These statements sum up the relevance and presence of these once grand and integral establishments in the minds of people, it seems they are just a fading memory.