An inspiring journey to be a full-on gamer

Ivy Chatterjee By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When you hear the words ‘upgrade your PC’, you think of buying a new PC or a graphic card. However, 25 years old Syed Aamir Ahmed from Hyderabad preferred to build his own PC. He says, “There are several smaller, less expensive things you can upgrade that still makes a big difference. If you look at the Indian market PCs and other equipments are sold at a higher price including taxes.”

Syed started gaming with Counter Strike Global Offensive (CSGO) in 2010. Two years later, he became a pro gamer and his interest shifted to Dota 2. He says, “On an average, everyday, millions of players from around the world enter the battle. Regardless of whether it’s their 11th hour of play or 100th, there is always something new and fascinating to discover. With periodic updates that ensure a constant evolution of game play, features, and heroes, Dota 2 has truly taken on a life of its own.” He is currently part of team Wipeout, one of the top 3 teams in the South.

This Hyderabadi boy had to fight the battle against societal stereotypes initially. His parents were reluctant to allow him into gaming profession. He finished his higher secondary education from St. Mary’s College. Later, he was pressurised by his parents to study Engineering from Deccan College. It took him two extra years to finish his graduation. During his college days, he would focus more on gaming than on the course subjects. He spent around 8 hours to practice. In 2013, he qualified for the Armageddon Tournament, held at Singapore. His hard work bore fruits when he along with his team won the Indian eSports Championship organised by Neon Gaming Studio in Mumbai in 2016. The prize money was a whopping `20 lakhs.

Syed is otherwise known as ‘WeapXn’ in the virtual world. He is inspired by a US player Arteezy, one of the best Dota 2 players. He says, “Arteezy has various mechanical skills and he always thinks one step ahead. This aspect is necessary to presume enemy’s strategies.” Apart from gaming strategies he has also learnt certain life lessons like anger management, handling losses, coordination and understanding teammates. Team cooperation is the key to effective and efficient planning, organising and execution.

Now a full-time gamer,

his schedule includes 12 hours of individual practice and five hours of team practice and the rest of the time is spent in watching replays. His team is gearing up for the Electronic Sports League. It has a prize money of 1 crore.

He highlights the poor exposure that the Indian audience has towards eSports. Many gamers don’t get a chance to play because of lack of equipment and support from family and are forced into a 9 to 5 job. He says, “Although, the café industry has been a backbone to the Indian gaming scene, personal equipment is necessary for a wholesome development and growth.”