Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation’s new plan gets widespread backing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing considerable relief to the state-run Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), which has been roundly criticised for the Ro-Ro fiasco, its alternative proposal to resume the stalled service on the Fort Kochi- Vypeen route has garnered support from various quarters.

Leading the chorus is the Fort Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma which backed the KSINC's proposal to operate one vessel for eight hours daily.

The KSINC proposal also said while the Ro-Ro can be operated from 6 am- 2pm, the agency's Jhankar service can be pressed into service for the remaining period."The Ro-Ro vessels have been lying unused for nearly one-and-a-half years. We can't blame the KSINC for suspending the service as the Corporation is responsible for holding up the project.

Therefore we welcome the KSINC's new proposal. Even if the service is only for eight hours it will create a huge impact on the western Kochites. There is no meaning in levelling allegations," said Majnu Komath, Fort Vypeen Janakeeya kootayma chairman.Interestingly, the Opposition councillors also expressed their willingness to accept the proposal.