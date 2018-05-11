Mixing light and nature

Express News Service

KOCHI: Paintings depict human life and emotions to its fullest form. Sunil Linus De, a creative designer and painter, welcomes spectators to the beautiful world of watercolour paintings blending light with nature.

All his paintings are relatable and resemble something that people might have seen in their daily life, be it a busy street or a rainy day. The paintings give the feeling of a photograph until someone comes close to the canvas.

Sunil Linus De

The exhibition titled ‘Lights in Life’ is Sunil Linus De’s 10th solo exhibition portraying the life, nature and the lights involved in it. “The various tones of natural light from dusk to dawn tumbling over human life in the background of different seasons can be seen in each painting,” Sunil said. Over 50 watercolour paintings depict various shades of human life. The role of natural lights in a landscape is portrayed throughout the expo.

Each painting is given a perfect touch by detailing it with clarity. “Watercolor is very difficult to endure as a medium,” says Sunil. “Most people don’t engage in it as even a minute mistake can result in complete loss of the art. In all other forms, changes can be done even if something goes wrong. But as watercolour is a rigid medium we have to start from square one. Also, a precise calculation of the final result should be there.”

The whole collection that is exhibited is taken from his work between 2017 and 2018. Each painting took him about two to three hours to complete.

Sunil was one among the five individuals from the country who were referred to as ‘International Watercolour Artists’ in a book published from America, which featured 39 eminent artists from 32 different countries. Sunil Linus De owns his own Art Gallery in Vazhakala, where he conducts art classes every weekend. His upcoming international group show along with 20 renowned watercolour artists from India will take place in Brazil, Italy, UAE and India.

The Lights in Life exhibition is on at Durbar Hall Art Gallery and was inaugurated on May 8 by Madhu Vasudevan, a professor, poet and film songwriter. The expo will conclude on May 13.