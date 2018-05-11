‘Numma Oonu’ to be extended to other parts of Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Numma Oonu’ programme launched by the district administration with an aim to make the district a hunger-free zone will be extended to other parts of Ernakulam. The project which was launched in the city earlier this year will be now expanded to other areas. At present, there are only two counters for collecting coupons; one at the Ernakulam Collectorate and at the Ernakulam South railway station. The coupons can be exchanged at four hotels each at Kakkanad and Ernakulam South. From Friday onwards, coupon distribution will begin from 11 more centres in the district.

According to District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, the district administration is planning to increase the number of coupon distribution centres to 20 in another two months. The programme is being implemented with the help of Petronet LNG Foundation and Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association Ernakulam District Committee. The new 11 centres from where coupons will be distributed from Friday are Kochi taluk office, social health centre at Malippuram in Vypeen, Kunnathunadu taluk office, Paravur taluk office, Aluva KSRTC bus station, the police aid post at the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station, Muvattupuzha police aid post at Kacherithazham, Kothamangalam private bus stand, Ernakulam North railway station, Angamaly railway station and Vyttila hub.

The food coupons which are printed by Petronet LNG Foundation will be handed over to the counters through the civil station. The public can collect the coupons from the counters between 11.30 am and 2 pm. Food will be served at the hotels between 12 noon and 2.30 pm.

The Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Associations had already tied up with the district administration for providing good quality meals to the coupon holders. Two or more hotels near the counters had already been identified for the purpose.

Rahmathulla Cafe near Kochi taluk office, Zam Zam Hotel, Top Home, and Alwyn Hotels at Vypeen Malippuram, Om Krishna and Treat House at Kunnathunadu, Hotel Udupi and Shinoy Lunch Home at Paravur, Hotel Tahur and Hotel Sagar at Aluva, Ambadi and Deluxe Hotel near Ernakulam KSRTC stand, City Hotel and Nano Hotel at Muvattupuzha, Melam and Sree Krishna Hotels at Kothamangalam and the District Collectorate canteen are the new centres.

Alakapuri Hotel near the Collectorate, Liba, Ayodhya and Galaxy Hotel at Vazhakkala are the other hotels near Kakkanad. In Ernakulam South, ‘Numma Oonu’ will be available at Aryas, Alfala, Arya Bhavan and Mughal hotels, Ramvivas and Blue Star near Ernakulam North, Muruga and Nalukettu near Vyttila Hub and Nelvayal and Eden park at Angamaly are the other food outlets which will associate with Numma Oonu.