Reviving ‘Ashtapadiyattam’ for the future generations

SGDKS has officially announced the relaunch of the much acclaimed ‘Ashtapadiyattam' - a dance-drama based on Jayadeva’s glorious ‘Gita Govindam’.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

E Sreedharan and Chennas Dinesan Namboothiripad during the press conference in Kochi on Thursday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Guruvayurappan Dharmakala Samuchayam Trust (SGDKS), an initiative to preserve the heritage and ancient art forms of the state, has officially announced the relaunch of the much acclaimed ‘Ashtapadiyattam' - a dance-drama based on Jayadeva’s glorious ‘Gita Govindam’. The trust, spearheaded by Dr E Sreedharan and Dr Chennas Dinesan Namboothiripad, will conduct the first 'Ashtapadiyattam' event on May 21 at Poonthanam auditorium at Guruvayur. 

At a press conference in the city, E Sreedharan, founder trustee, SGDKS, said, "The relaunch of ‘Ashtapadiyattam' underscores our commitment to our age-old art forms and rich heritage. This is a cause very dear to all of us at SGDKS and we are delighted to give back to our people an experience of Ashtapadi.” The event will be officially launched by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. 

