Home Cities Kochi

The short cut to success

While many entrepreneurs failed to change with the times, Babu N K is scripting a different story

Published: 11th May 2018 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Once, a barber shop was aa staple in any quintessential Kerala town scenario. A spot where people met to chat and groom,  these shops slowly vanished from our lives, thanks to the advent of modern hair salons.

Babu N K at his
salon

But, a few have stood the test of time and one of them is Kochi-based Babu N K. With over three decades of experience, including in UAE, Babu scripted a success story by adapting to the changes and even today his shop Shikha Gents Beauty Treatment Parlour is one of the most-sought-after places. His secret: adapting new styles and techniques.   “Our motto is to provide maximum customer satisfaction at a reasonable price,” said Babu. He provides high-end services to anyone who wants to get a hang of the new fashion trends. If the low prices are not enough to lure in the customers, Shikha offers quality services without compromising on hygiene.

“Hygiene is our priority. Unlike other places that reuse the same wrapping cloth, comb and face-scrubbing sponge which might even lead to the spread of various skin diseases, we make it a point to use disposable and bio-degradable products. Each customer can take home the towel they use,”  said Babu.
When asked about the challenges he face, Babu says he doesn’t eye profit. “Our goal is to achieve maximum, happy customers,”  he adds.

His decades-long experience has made him critical of the system too. “The government should not just limit itself to providing licenses but must also ensure that the parlours maintain the required health standards and hygiene,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

A sign of old times

Mini size brave heart

Mixing light and nature

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood