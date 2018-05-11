The short cut to success

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Once, a barber shop was aa staple in any quintessential Kerala town scenario. A spot where people met to chat and groom, these shops slowly vanished from our lives, thanks to the advent of modern hair salons.

Babu N K at his

salon

But, a few have stood the test of time and one of them is Kochi-based Babu N K. With over three decades of experience, including in UAE, Babu scripted a success story by adapting to the changes and even today his shop Shikha Gents Beauty Treatment Parlour is one of the most-sought-after places. His secret: adapting new styles and techniques. “Our motto is to provide maximum customer satisfaction at a reasonable price,” said Babu. He provides high-end services to anyone who wants to get a hang of the new fashion trends. If the low prices are not enough to lure in the customers, Shikha offers quality services without compromising on hygiene.

“Hygiene is our priority. Unlike other places that reuse the same wrapping cloth, comb and face-scrubbing sponge which might even lead to the spread of various skin diseases, we make it a point to use disposable and bio-degradable products. Each customer can take home the towel they use,” said Babu.

When asked about the challenges he face, Babu says he doesn’t eye profit. “Our goal is to achieve maximum, happy customers,” he adds.

His decades-long experience has made him critical of the system too. “The government should not just limit itself to providing licenses but must also ensure that the parlours maintain the required health standards and hygiene,” he says.