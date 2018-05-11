The wail of abandoned Moms

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Annamma has a son who’s married and has two kids now. The last time she saw him was seven years ago. Around the time of his father’s death, a fire broke out in their house, while Annamma was asleep. While her son managed to get his family out in time, he forgot about his mother who was inside the burning house.

“I understood that he didn’t care much about me. I was left to burn as they didn’t see much use for me anymore. I suffered serious burns but at least I am not a burden anymore,” said Annama, who stays in an old-age home in the city. She was brought here by the hospital authorities upon recovery.

Mary’s daughter abandoned her after she had a child. She was even forbidden from spending time with her grandchildren. “The abuses hurled at me were unbearable. My daughter considered me a parasite. I wanted to spend time with my grandchildren, but they brought me here. All I wanted to do was have a dignified life. It is sad but I am getting over it now,” said Mary who also live in an old-age home in the city.

The state of many mothers is no different as many still treat old people as a burden. In the Government Old-age Home in Ernakulam alone, there are 22 women inmates.



Neglect is abandonment

Limited financial means is one reason for the trend among low-income families while in high-income families, it is the absence of a caretaker that eventually leads to abandonment. Many find caretaking an extra effort and often put them in old-age homes.

“Abandonment should be considered as an umbrella term when it comes to elders. Some are denied food in the house while a few others are abused and neglected. For the same reason, neglecting should also come under abandonment.

In the elder line started by the Age-friendly Initiative, there have been 15 calls so far. In some cases, we negotiate with the children and return them back. The change in lifestyles, familial ties and relationships is a major cause of elder abandonment. The attachment levels are getting shallower as time pass,” said Dr Praveen G Pai, a geriatrician.

There are children who take an apartment and leave parents there with a home nurse. Experts say this too is emotional abandonment. Sometimes the elders are not allowed to interact with others and are held hostage in their own houses.

Studies show that this can lead to depression and in some cases acting out. Children often tend to ignore this and even blame the parents. In the end, they are shown the door.

High expense

The nuclear family concept has taken the focus from families to individuals and the elderly are not even in the picture. The growing trend is that the elder parents would save up for their old age and promptly move out when they reach an age. However, this is not possible for low-income families as they would have no savings and might have spent all their money on the kids. The expense of taking care of an old person is huge. If they get bedridden, the expense doubles. Another appalling reality on this front is the case wherein children get rid of their parents’ after getting their money. But, with laws strengthening up in favour of elderly people, this is getting more focus.

Solution

A healthy solution is beyond the capacity of a developing country like India. Experts agree that negotiating and sending the parents back with a child, who is ready to abandon them in the first place, is not a healthy practice. However, since no other mechanism is in place to sort this out, negotiation is the only solution so far. “The focus should be on stopping the children from abandoning the parents. The social life and familial ties have to strengthen up. Families should encourage the growth of familial attachment,” said Dr Praveen G Pai.