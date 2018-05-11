Home Cities Kochi

Train derails during shunting procedure at Ernakulam South railway station

The incident occurred during shunting process where the staff was attaching the loco to the seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR) around 7.30 am.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Railway engineers trying to lift the train engine which got derailed at South Railway station on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The engine and the coach of a passenger train derailed at Ernakulam South railway station during shunting on Thursday morning. However, no casualties were reported. The incident occurred during shunting process where the staff was attaching the loco to the seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR) around 7.30 am. The Railways has ordered an inquiry into the incident. 

Soon after the incident, the Railway officials and the police rushed to the spot and using a spare locomotive shunted the rest of the coaches of the Ernakulam–Nilambur Express delaying the train by one and a half hour. According to a staffer, no other train services were delayed or affected due to the incident. 
A senior official calls it a lapse in shunting procedure that resulted in the derailing of the locomotive and has ordered an inquiry. 

“As a precaution for safe shunting, a clear signal must be conveyed to the driver not to move until they are given instructions. It was suspected that the loco was moved before giving the signal causing it to derail,” said an official on condition of anonymity. “The actual cause of the incident could be known only after an inquiry is over. The statement of the staff present during the procedure is being taken and only then appropriate action could follow”, said the officer. 

The services at Ernakulam South railway station have been facing inconveniences owing to similar incidents this month. Last Saturday, a railway accident was averted as routine checks detected a crack on the underframe axil of the New Delhi–Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express. When asked about the repeated disruptions caused to the schedule, an official said “minor faults can go unnoticed by officials at other stations and would be spotted through routine checks at Ernakulam south station. We cannot let it go unattended and thereby cannot help the disruption in services.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernakulam South railway station train derail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

‘Numma Oonu’ to be extended to other parts of Kochi

Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation’s new plan gets widespread backing

Casteism and struggles of a Dalit

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies