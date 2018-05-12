Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Association of Authorised Testing Station for Motor Vehicles calls for online pollution testing system

AATS has called upon the government to set up an online system to make vehicle emissions’ testing foolproof.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Association of Authorised Testing Station for Motor Vehicles (AATS) has called upon the government to set up an online system to make vehicle emissions’ testing foolproof. AATS office-bearers said the use of pirated software by the testing centres can be checked only through the establishment of the online testing system. “At present, there are around eight companies providing the software for testing the emissions. But most of the companies do not even provide a service engineer for maintenance.

The companies too are helping the centres to create pirated software and all these can be tackled with the help of the online testing system,” said AATS state president V S Ajith Kumar. According to the association, the Motor Vehicles Department should carry out inspections at regular intervals in these testing centres.

Comments

