Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Man found with throat half slit recovering in hospital

A Person found unconscious in his backyard and bleeding profusely from a throat half slit was admitted to a private medical college in Kolenchery on Friday. 

Published: 12th May 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A Person found unconscious in his backyard and bleeding profusely from a throat half slit was admitted to a private medical college in Kolenchery on Friday. Unnikrishnan, 50, a resident of Muvattapuzha, who was found in a pool of blood, underwent emergency surgery and has since been shifted to the ICU. “He was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. After emergency surgery, respiration could be restored.

Now, his condition has improved,” the hospital’s spokesperson said. The police have started a probe into incident suspecting it to be a suicide attempt. According to the officers, the man was found near the spot where his wife had been cremated. It emerged the decapitation was attempted using a knife from the kitchen of the house.

“However, we will get a full picture only after detailed inve s t i gation. Until Unnikrishnan’s condition stabilises, his statement cannot be recorded,” Muvattupuzha Sub- Inspector Brijukumar K said. Officers said a bleeding Unnikrishnan was found by a friend of his son in the morning. After he raised an alarm, Unnikrishnan was rushed to the hospital. “He has two children, aged 21 and 18. He was feeling quite depressed due to his wife’s demise. Moreover, he was having a hard time taking care of the children. There were no signs of any scuffle or use of force at the place where he was found,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

