Kochi: Now, Metroman bid to shoo away killer mosquitoes

The mosquito eradication programme too will be implemented with the help of the City Corporation and residents' associations among others.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The  Foundation for the Restoration of National Values (FRNV), an NGO headed by the principal adviser to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) E Sreedharan, on Friday launched a mosquito eradication programme in the city. The NGO has earlier identified waterlogging and the mosquito menace as two of the grave issues plaguing Kochi. As a first step, FRNV is cleaning up the Mullassery canal. Now, the mosquito eradication programme too will be implemented with the help of the City Corporation and residents' associations among others.

“We have requested residents' associations to set up a task force for monitoring and compliance of the directions in the pamphlets,” said Sreedharan. Speaking briefly, Sreedharan said the desilting work of Mullasery canal is in the advanced stage and 90 per cent of the work has been completed. While highlighting the steps taken towards mosquito eradication, he said awareness pamphlets will be reached to all households through residents associations, business houses, and commercial establishments, such as hotels, shops, hospitals and offices.

“Residents' associations will be requested to set up a task force for monitoring and compliance. Ventilation pipes of all septic tanks and soak pits are to be covered by nets. Seepage from the septic tank should not be allowed into the public drainage. Corporation officers are requested to ensure compliance. Wastewater from hotels and hospitals should be treated and made safe before letting into the drainage,” he added. FRNV also moots a plan to distribute mosquito-fish to be reared in ponds and tanks to destroy larva.

The NGO has sought the assistance of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute for the distribution of the fishes. Mullasery canal which is desilted and cleaned will be specially monitored for the next one year by the FRNV which will ensure solid waste and material are not dumped into the drains. Sreedharan appealed to the citizens of Kochi to unite for the success of the scheme.

As FRNV does not have any funds, it has approached corporate bodies and PSUs through the Kerala Management Association to contribute to the public cause. Businessman Kouchouseph Chittilappilly has contributed Rs 10 lakh and Cochin Shipyard has come forward to provide a shuttering system for the canal. Mayor Soumuni Jain who inaugurated the programme also requested the active participation and cooperation of all citizens to make it effective.

TAGS
FRNV DMRC

