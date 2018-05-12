Kochi: Tahsildar issues stop memo against filling of land

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With barely hours left for the muchanticipated concert by music maestro A R Rahman, the Kanayannur tahsildar has issued a stop memo to the landowner of the concert venue at Irumpanam near Tripunithura, based on the complaint of illegal land filling. The venue of the concert - around 12 acres - is being filled using concrete, metal and m-sand for conducting the show. As per the order issued by the Thiruvankulam village officer based on the direction of the Kanayannur tahsildar, around 12 acres of land which is lying as converted land in the data bank, has been filled for conducting the show on Saturday evening which is expected to draw 10,000 music lovers.

Despite repeated attempts, Express could not get the comments from the organiser of the event and the Medical Trust Hospital, which owns the land. As per the order, the illegal land filling was held in survey number 188/2, 188/3, 188/4, 188/5, 189/1, 189/2, 189/3, 189/4, 189/5, 189/6, 190/1, 190/2, and 190/3 which is owned by the Medical Trust Hospital. “This is not the first time the landowner is converting the land in the area. We are also maintaining a separate case file for the land filling which happened throughout several years.

The latest order was issued based on the finding that the organisers of the music concert were illegally filling the land using concrete, metal and msand. We also informed the sub-collector and District Collector about the illegal activity and based on the direction we received, a stop memo was issued,” said a Revenue officer on condition of anonymity. The officer also said a direction in this regard has been forwarded to the Tripunithura police to seize the vehicle which was used for filling the land.

However, when contacted the Tripunithura Sub Inspector said the responsibility to seize the vehicle is vested with the Revenue Department. “Our duty is to provide protection to the public who gather at the venue. Even the organisers received the Public Performance Rights (PPR) Licence from the Tripunithura Municipality which is enough for conducting a performance,” said the police. Interestingly, when contacted H Abhilash Kumar, secretary, Tripunithura Municipality, said the organisers are yet to apply for the PPR licence.

“The District Collector has issued a direction for us to demolish the structure if they failed to furnish the required documents 24 hours before the start of the programme. We also got directions from the Additional District Magistrate the land is not coming under the Wetland Act as per the data bank. If the organisers submit the required documents the licence would be provided,” Abhilash said. Meanwhile, it is learned the organisers of the event have assured the Thiruvankulam village officer the filled land will be restored to its previous state. “The affidavit issued by the organisers stated the converted land would be restored to the previous condition by May 18,” said a source with the village office.

HC seeks state government view

Kochi: The High Court on Friday sought the view of the state government on the petition alleging illegal filling of paddy field under the guise of the A R Rahman musical show here. The petition was filed by Valasala Kunjamma, Thiruvankulam. According to the petition, the paddy lands belonging to the Medical Trust Hospital was illegally filled by the organisers of the show under the pretext of staging the music show. They encroached upon the puramboke thodu more than one km in length and six m in width. The canal is of immense help to the seasonal cultivation in the paddy lands, it said.