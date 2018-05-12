Home Cities Kochi

‘Live stock in forest fringes easy prey for wild animals’

The death of an eight-year-old leopard after it got ensnared at Kanimangalam under the Kalady forest range has once again brought to the fore the growing conflict between man and wild animals over liv

Published: 12th May 2018

By Express News Service

The death of an eight-year-old leopard after it got ensnared at Kanimangalam under the Kalady forest range has once again brought to the fore the growing conflict between man and wild animals over living space. As the summer peaks and the water resources in the forests dry up, wild animals stray into human habitations in the forest fringe areas in search of food and water. As elephant herds, Indian gaur, sambar deer and wild boars ravage crops, the farmers try to scare them away or set snares around the farmland to protect their crops. Rearing of livestock in protected forest areas also attracts leopards and tigers to human habitations. As wild cats maul cattle, the farmers protest against the Forest Department demanding compensation and steps to ensure the safety of domestic animals.

According to green activists, setting snares made of bike brake cables is a common practice among farmers living in forest fringe areas. “During summer, sambar deer, elephants and wild boar stray into farmlands in search of food. Some people scare away the animals while others hunt them. There are poachers who kill wild animals and sell meat at exorbitant rates in these areas,” said a green activist. Though poaching of sambar deer, wild boar and Indian gaur is common, incidents of wild cats attacking humans are rare.

A 42-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Kokkathode forests at Konni in April, this year. Two incidents of leopards getting caught in snares were reported from Chalakudy and Thenmala last year. According to the postmortem report of the leopard which got ensnared at Kanimangalam on Thursday, the animal died due to dehydration and the wounds caused by the trap. The noose got tightened around the abdomen of the animal causing death.

“We have registered a case and submitted a report to the court. The owner of the property will be summoned soon. It is a serious offence as leopard is a Schedule 1 animal. The offence can attract seven years’ imprisonment and Rs 25,000 fine,” said Kalady Forest Range Officer T X Xavier, who is investigating the case. According to him, rearing of cattle in the forest areas attracts wild cats to the human habitations. “There are hundreds of cattle roaming in the Kanimangalam area. We have got many complaints of leopards attacking cattle in the village. It is easy for the leopards to catch a cow than chasing an Indian gaur or a deer. If the farmers stop rearing cattle in the forests and build cattle sheds protected with barbed wire, we can control incidents of leopard attacks,” he said.

