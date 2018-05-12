Home Cities Kochi

Rs 2,690-cr Kochi Industrial Gas Complex inaugurated

The Kochi Industrial Gas Complex houses one of the most efficient and flexible Hydrogen/Carbon monoxide plants in Air Products global plant fleet.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Minister for Local Self Government K T Jaleel inaugurated the Rs 2,690 crore Kochi Industrial Gas Complex established by Air Products and Chemicals on the BPCL Kochi Refinery premises on Friday. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Thilothaman presided over the function. The gas complex, which generates hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and steam will enable BPCL to increase its refining capacity by twothird and produce cleaner fuels, Air Products Industrial Gases (Middle East, India Egypt and Turkey) president Richard Boocock told media persons.

The refining capacity of BPCL will increase from 1,90,000 barrels to 3,10,000 barrels per day, and the auto fuels will comply with Euro IV, Euro V specifications. The facility has been established on Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model and it will provide jobs to around 50 people, he said. “As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, we are proud to invest in India and want to continue growing our presence and strong relationships in the region as the safest and most innovative industrial gas company.

The Kochi Industrial Gas Complex houses one of the most efficient and flexible Hydrogen/Carbon monoxide plants in Air Products global plant fleet. This is a technologically advanced plant built using our proprietary technology, incorporating state-of-the-art safety features,” said Boocock. The project has been built on 15 acres leased from BPCL. The two companies had signed a long-term agreement in January 2018, to build own and operate a new syngas production facility, which will be located alongside the gas complex. It will supply syngas to BPCL’s Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi Industrial Gas Complex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kochi: Now, Metroman bid to shoo away killer mosquitoes

Kochi: Tahsildar issues stop memo against filling of land

Kochi: Man found with throat half slit recovering in hospital

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood