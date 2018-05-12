Rs 2,690-cr Kochi Industrial Gas Complex inaugurated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Local Self Government K T Jaleel inaugurated the Rs 2,690 crore Kochi Industrial Gas Complex established by Air Products and Chemicals on the BPCL Kochi Refinery premises on Friday. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Thilothaman presided over the function. The gas complex, which generates hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and steam will enable BPCL to increase its refining capacity by twothird and produce cleaner fuels, Air Products Industrial Gases (Middle East, India Egypt and Turkey) president Richard Boocock told media persons.

The refining capacity of BPCL will increase from 1,90,000 barrels to 3,10,000 barrels per day, and the auto fuels will comply with Euro IV, Euro V specifications. The facility has been established on Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model and it will provide jobs to around 50 people, he said. “As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, we are proud to invest in India and want to continue growing our presence and strong relationships in the region as the safest and most innovative industrial gas company.

The Kochi Industrial Gas Complex houses one of the most efficient and flexible Hydrogen/Carbon monoxide plants in Air Products global plant fleet. This is a technologically advanced plant built using our proprietary technology, incorporating state-of-the-art safety features,” said Boocock. The project has been built on 15 acres leased from BPCL. The two companies had signed a long-term agreement in January 2018, to build own and operate a new syngas production facility, which will be located alongside the gas complex. It will supply syngas to BPCL’s Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP).