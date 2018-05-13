Home Cities Kochi

Closed ‘Development’ Circuit

The draft Coastal Regulation Zone amendment notification by the Union Environment Ministry has set off alarm bells - of unbridled construction - among the greens and the fishing community. Express exa

Published: 13th May 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists enjoy the scenic locales of Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. The new CRZ recommendations have raised fears the coastal environment will be altered

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Worried over their livelihoods and housing needs, the coastal populace did heave a sigh of relief when the Union Government recommended reducing the Coastal Regulation Zone limit of inland waters from 100 to 50 metres in the latest draft. But the possibility of unscrupulous elements taking advantage of the relaxation was quick to dawn on the fisher folk and the environmentalists alike.

The fishing community is also upset over the withdrawal of special privileges given to them  for construction of houses between 100 m and 200 m from the high tide level along the seafront. The provision was included in the CRZ 2011 following the intervention of the Coastal Zone Management Authority of Kerala taking cognizance of the scarcity of land for construction of dwelling places for fishermen in the state.

The greens allege the recommendations will trigger unbridled construction in coastal areas. Though the draft notification says it has been issued to conserve the unique environment of coastal areas besides securing the livelihood of fishermen, the fear is the decision to allow tourism and construction activities will open up intertidal areas to real estate agents.

The draft reduces the ‘No Development Zone’ in CRZ III from 200 m to 50 m. The changes made in CRZ III will facilitate the construction of various infrastructure for tourism and residential buildings along the coastal belt and such developments are in non-conformity with the CRZ notification of 1991. “So the decision to reduce the No Development Zone in CRZ III shall be done away with,” said Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi (forum of fishermen unions) president Charles George.


The proposed amendments will come into force after the states update the Coastal Zone Management programme in accordance with the new notification, once approved by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF).The relaxations in CRZ will neither safeguard the well-being of the coastal community nor help conserve the environment, said Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences founder-Vice Chancellor B Madhusoodana Kurup.

“It is paradoxical that ecologically and environmentally sensitive ecosystems such as mangroves, sanctuaries, marine parks, intertidal regions and marine and inland water bodies are open for reclamation while a number of activities are carried out which hardly ensure protection of the coastal area and its geomorphology, augmentation of fish wealth and marine biodiversity,” he said.

Permitting ecotourism activities like mangrove walks and construction of tree huts in the mangrove ecosystem, he said, will bring about the destruction of the sensitive ecosystem, which shrank from 750 hectares to 50 hectares during the past five decades due to various anthropogenic activities.
“Doing away with the buffer zone is as good as destroying the mangroves as the ecosystem can sustain only in contiguity with saline zone. Reclamation should not be permitted in CRZ areas in general and in zones I and IV in particular.”

Construction of dwelling units for traditional coastal communities, including fisher folk, in No Development Zone (NDZ) under CRZ III has been permitted in CRZ 2018 which is a welcome addition. However, the implication of ‘facilities essential for activities’ need to be quantified under CRZ III. For this provision is likely to be misused for other types of constructions.

The space between the hazard line and the 500 m/100 m line was demarcated as No  Development Zone and reserved for setting up of fishing villages and common amenities - including dispensaries, schools and roads - in CRZ 2011 considering the dangers of natural hazards like sea level rise. But this provision has been removed from the new draft notification. 

The word “existing” has not been defined in CRZ 2018. It directly implies that the word denotes the date of notification. This situation can facilitate legalising all violations made till the date of notification. There was provision to book all violations in CRZ 2011 but they are missing in CRZ 2018. This could be misused to legalise all violations made till date.

Population density to decide No Development Zone
CRZ 2018 advocats changes in relatively undisturbed panchayats by taking the population density as the criteria. Further, this is divided into CRZ III A and III B. In panchayats having a population density  of more than 2161/sq km, which are classified as III A, No Development Zone is reduced to 50 from 200 m. Whereas in  panchayats having less than 2,161 population density, No Development Zone is retained as 200m. The new changes suggested in CRZ III will substantially reduce the extent of No Development Zone in Kerala.

