Demand to disband Presbyteral Council

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of priests belonging to the Syro-Malabar Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese has demanded the Synod to disband the Presbyteral Council. They alleged the election to the council was not done in a transparent manner and the council’s recent actions violated the basic rules and regulations laid out by the Church.

In a written complaint to the Synod, the priests alleged Presbyteral Council secretary Fr Kuriakose Mundadan has been issuing statements and filing complaints on behalf of the council without the majority’s approval. The complaint stated there is a deliberate attempt to keep alive the land row issue to humiliate Cardinal Alencherry. The priests were not available for comment.

Elaborating on the issue, council convenor, Archdiocesans’ Movement for Transparency (AMT), said the complaint was filed by just two priests in the diocese and they do not enjoy the support of the majority of the clergyman. He added an overwhelming majority of the clergy from the diocese favours AMT’s demand for a further probe into the land row involving Cardinal Alencherry and more transparency in the financial transactions done by the Church.

Replying to the allegation, Fr Kuriakose Mundadan said the two priests are not part of the current 54-member Presbyteral Council that came into effect in September 2017. On the allegation of lack of transparency in the election, he said 44 members of the council were elected in a due process under the supervision of the Cardinal, with the rest of the members being nominated by Cardinal Alencherry himself. He added the allegations are baseless and fuelled by vested interests to create confusion among the clergy.