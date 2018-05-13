Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan lashes out against Uttar Pradesh Government

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan, who had been jailed for 8 months in connection with the death of 60 children in 48 hours at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, UP, last year lashed out against the Uttar Pradesh government. “The UP government used me as a scapegoat,” said Khan while talking to mediapersons when he was in the city to attend an event.

“The higher officials had put the blame on others to hide their own negligence and callousness. Pushpa Sales Company which had been supplying liquid oxygen to the BRD Hospital had sent 14-19 reminders to all the higher officials including the health minister and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. But nobody responded.

Post the incident, my family and the family of the little children who died were threatened not to disclose anything about the incident,” he said. Khan plans to open an encephalitis treatment centre funded by NGOs for the poor where everything will be free of cost.“I will stay in UP itself and treat those kids who are suffering from encephalitis because of which thousands die and more than 1 lakh became handicapped,” he added.