Home Cities Kochi

Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan lashes out against Uttar Pradesh Government

Khan said that after the incident, his family and the family of the little children who died were threatened not to disclose anything about the incident.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP Sebastian Paul and Dr Kafeel Khan at a function in Kochi on Saturday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan, who had been jailed  for 8 months in connection with the death of 60 children in 48 hours at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, UP, last year lashed out against the Uttar Pradesh government. “The UP government used me as a scapegoat,” said Khan while talking to mediapersons when he was in the city to attend an event.

“The higher officials had put the blame on others to hide their own negligence and callousness. Pushpa Sales Company which had been supplying liquid oxygen to the BRD Hospital had sent 14-19 reminders to all the higher officials including the health minister and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. But nobody responded.

Post the incident, my family and the family of the little children who died were threatened not to disclose anything about the incident,” he said. Khan plans to open an encephalitis treatment centre funded by NGOs for the poor where everything will be free of cost.“I will stay in UP itself and treat those kids who are suffering from encephalitis because of which thousands die and more than 1 lakh became handicapped,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BRD Medical College Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Closed ‘Development’ Circuit

Vembanad Lake, Kol wetlands to get critically vulnerable coastal area tag

‘Use another method to arrive at Coastal Regulation Zones’

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate