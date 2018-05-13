Entri shows the way for PSC aspirants

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kochi-based startup's app is helping the digitally-savvy Malayali crack the PSC examination, and have gained over 2 lakh subscribers. Named 'Entri', the app was started by a group of youngsters from the state and has received $1 million in investments from friends in the US, its founders said in a function held here on Friday.Entri runs on the Android platform. After it launched as a guide to crack the IIT-JEE exams in 2015, it shifted gear to provide an e-guide for candidates attempting the PSC examination in Kerala.

The success of Entri reflects in the results of the 2018 LDC examination, as 22 of the 100 rank holders were Entri subscribers, said a company official. Among the first 500 PSC rank holders, 178 are the users of Entri. As many as 453 Entri users were placed in the main LDC rank list. Ours is a seven-member team which handles various sections. We have a workforce of around 100 who on a part-time and permanent basis.

We were one of the first from India recognised by the LearnLaunch program based in the US. This helped us to attract investors from abroad, said Rahul Ramesh, the co-founder and CTO of Entri.Based in Padamugal near Kakkanad, Entri is now looking to expand the app's reach to the whole of south India, with Kannada, Telugu and Tamil versions before the end of the year. We hope to have more than 20 lakh subscribers before 2019, said Mohammed Hisamuddin, CEO and co-founder of Entri.

Currently, there are 14 courses available in the app to assist candidates preparing for various competitive examinations. From next month, bank coaching courses, including for SBI and IBPS examinations will be provided. Before the end of 2018, we will have more than 50 courses covering almost all the competitive exams in India. The fees for the study material will vary from Rs 100 to Rs 200 and Rs 500. An entry level package for Rs 1,500 is provided by which the candidate can avail all study materials in the app.The app is integrated with Artifical Intelligence features which will monitor each subscriber and provide study materials according to the priority of the subscriber. The app can analyse the subjects in which the subscriber is weak and provide appropriate assistance.