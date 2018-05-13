Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Girl operated on wrong side for fistula; parents lodge complaint

Once her mother spotted the mix up, the parents approached the hospital which claimed the operated area was also affected by fistula.

KOCHI:  In a case of alleged medical negligence, a 15-year-old-girl was operated in the opposite side of the area diagnosed with fistula at a private hospital in the city on Friday.  The incident happened at PS Mission Hospital in Maradu where the surgery was done on her left side. Once her mother spotted the mix up, the parents approached the hospital which claimed the operated area was also affected by fistula. The parents expressed their doubts with the claim and have lodged a complaint with the Maradu police.

“My daughter has been leaning towards her left side due to the immense pain in the right side when she sits. I find it a little hard to believe she had it worse on that side. It was our right to know where our daughter was being operated even if that was the case,” said Pradeepan, the father of the patient.
“When the doctor did a detailed checkup before surgery, he found the fistula was worse in the other side and operated the portion. Soon after that he was attending to another case and it skipped his mind to inform the parents about the change. 

“He is ready to face any sort of investigation and is assertive the operation was necessary and not a mix-up,” said the hospital PRO.The girl was shifted from the hospital to another hospital in the city. She was sent home with prescribed medicines and pain killers and is to return for a check up on Tuesday after the pain in the area has subsided.“The doctor had spoken to us right after the surgery and he did not mention anything about the change. Now they are saying it was because he was in a rush. Probably he was. However, the fact remains we were unaware of the actual surgery done on our child which is not acceptable,” said Pradeepan.
 

