Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Serial theft attempts panic Elamakkara, Ponekkara residents

The thefts began a week ago, when a resident woke up in the morning to find the Rs 2,000 he had kept in his wallet on the table in his bedroom missing.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A string of incidents of theft, apparently by the same person, has left residents of Chandrathil road, Edappally panicked for the past few days. The fact the thief is yet to be nabbed has added to their fears. The thefts began a week ago, when a resident woke up in the morning to find the Rs 2,000 he had kept in his wallet on the table in his bedroom missing. The resident had left the window open at night and the thief allegedly stole the money using a pole he took from the neighbour’s house. The mosquito net of the window was found torn through which the pole was inserted. The CCTV camera recorded the event around 1.30 am.

The next night, this was repeated in another house, located near the first. The thief stole a handbag from the room but abandoned it on the car parked in the porch as there was no money in it.Around 1.30 am on Monday, a girl in another house was left terror-stricken after she saw a man’s figure outside the house’s window, removing the curtain by inserting his hand inside through a hole he had made in the mosquito net. The girl, who was studying at the time, screamed in panic which led to other residents and some guests rushing to the area. However, the thief vanished by then. The same night, five other houses reported ‘break-ins’. But no money was stolen.  

Following this, the Chandrathil Road Residents’ Association,  Swaraksha, filed a complaint with the Elamakkara police and submitted CCTV visuals. The complaint cited similar incidents were reported from Elamakkara and Ponekkara, too. “An investigation is under way. We have stepped up night patrolling in the area,” said an officer with the Elamakkara police station.

The thefts began a week ago, when a resident woke up in the morning to find the Rs 2,000 he had kept in his wallet on the table in his bedroom missing. The resident had left the window open at night and the thief allegedly stole the money using a pole he took from the neighbour’s house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
thefts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Closed ‘Development’ Circuit

Vembanad Lake, Kol wetlands to get critically vulnerable coastal area tag

‘Use another method to arrive at Coastal Regulation Zones’

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate