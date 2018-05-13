KSEB engineers’ assn meeting

Home Cities Kochi

 The 65th annual general body meeting and national seminar of the KSEB Engineers' Association will be held at the Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall on Sunday.

KOCHI:   The 65th annual general body meeting and national seminar of the KSEB Engineers’ Association will be held at the Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall on Sunday. The seminar will be held on the topic “proposed amendments in the Electricity Act and its impact on the Indian power sector”. 
Union Minister of State for Tourism and Information Technology Alphons Kannanthanam will speak at the seminar. Kerala Dam Safety Authority chairman Justice C N Ramachandran Nair will inaugurate the function.

