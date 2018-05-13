KSEB engineers’ assn meeting

KOCHI: The 65th annual general body meeting and national seminar of the KSEB Engineers’ Association will be held at the Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall on Sunday. The seminar will be held on the topic “proposed amendments in the Electricity Act and its impact on the Indian power sector”.
Union Minister of State for Tourism and Information Technology Alphons Kannanthanam will speak at the seminar. Kerala Dam Safety Authority chairman Justice C N Ramachandran Nair will inaugurate the function.
KOCHI: The 65th annual general body meeting and national seminar of the KSEB Engineers’ Association will be held at the Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall on Sunday. The seminar will be held on the topic “proposed amendments in the Electricity Act and its impact on the Indian power sector”.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Sunil Narine keeps KKR in hunt after defeating Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs
PM Narendra Modi describes Nepal visit as 'historic'
PWD case: Arvind Kejriwal's kin Vinay Bansal not produced, Delhi court issues second production warrant
Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan seeks apology from BJP on derogatory reference to Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Woman can file complaint against ex-husband for cruelty even after divorce: Supreme Court
Jinnah portrait row: AMU students urge President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene