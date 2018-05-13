Recollecting the episodes of a miraculous escape during war

Mathew Olikara By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In this universe, millions of narrow and miraculous escapes take place at every moment. Escape from such least expected instantaneous death in an accident or violence is often attributed to God’s grace, destiny or reward or ancestor’s good deeds.

Thousands of such escapes are claimed by veteran soldiers who once or more in their service career participated in a war or faced an enemy attack. Such descriptions at times tend to be a bit exaggerated to make it a suspense-filled heroic deed.

With the above prelude, claiming no heroism, let me narrate such a narrow escape from a certain explosive spot death that I went through at a very young age of 24. It does not merit any reward or award but if I succeed in putting it across with all its genuineness, suspense and inherent humour, I will be happy for living at 76 and letting people read about it now.

Inspiration to put it in writing occurred to me when the episode highlighting its humour was explained to Gen V K Singh (Rtd) Ex-Army Chief and present Central Minister by none other than Maj Gen Guru Dutt Sharma (Rtd) a war-time colleague of mine at a recent reunion of 14 Rajput in Meerut. Incidentally Late Col Jagath Singh father of General V K Singh was the second -in -Command of 14 Rajput during the 1965 Indo- Pak war.

The war was at its peak when a divisional attack was launched on Chawinda, a small but well-fortified township inside Pakistan. 14 Rajput in which I was serving was one of the forward battalions assaulting on to the target at midnight under the cover of darkness and heavy shelling by their corps artillery. For many reasons well explained as a fog of war, Chawinda did not fall for the attackers to occupy. Our battalion suffered heavy losses in the form of 4 officers dead, 3 seriously injured and many a brave heart other ranks killed and wounded.

The sudden absence of 7 officers overnight reduced the strength to a meagre eight under whom the unit reorganised itself to defend Alhar, a Pakistani railway station under own occupation.Now let me explain the miraculous escape from a sudden spot death that would have happened during the assault at night to further increase the death toll of unit officers. Prior to moving into the ‘Forming Up Place’ for the attack, I primed two hand grenades with short time fuses and kept one each in the pouches that were attached on to the belt on either side of the buckle. This was an optional additional firepower to the personal weapon carried.

As mentioned earlier the battalion shattered into small groups by dawn and was getting back to Alhar to regroup and reorganise as a fighting outfit of much-reduced strength. I was on my way when a jeep stopped by my side and our Brigade Commander sitting inside called me over and instructed to collect as many men as possible and reach Alhar immediately. When his jeep was about to move, he looked at my outfit with a certain curiosity and asked “Son is it a bullet hole??” and then drove off. I looked down to see bullet holes in both the pouches and even through the uniform shirt that was shabbily pulled out in line with the pouches. Not even a scratch on my stomach and surprisingly I never knew of the Pakistani bullet that passed through the right pouch, then the loose shirt and finally the left pouch.

I gave a deep sigh of relief as the bullet did not even tickle me when it went through almost touching my body. I moved on few more steps and suddenly it stuck to me that I had primed grenades in my pouches. Felt numbness all over for a moment but fought back to nervous but logical mindset. Opened the right pouch pulled out the primed grenade which was spared by the bullet. Then took out the grenade from the left pouch and it was an unbelievable miracle. One shoulder of the grenade which secured the safety pin that pressed down the spring lever was knocked off. The pin released from one shoulder desperately struggled to stop the lever that was halfway up in a very critical 45-degree angle due to the high pressure of the spring to which it was connected.

The second shoulder having been only graced by the bullet was really smiling at me expecting a hug of appreciation for holding the pin in that position for six to eight hours without me knowing anything about the heroic deed of that material friend. Had the bullet moved a millimetre differently, that shoulder too would have gone to release the pin and lever resulting in a powerful burst of grenade right in my stomach tearing me into bits and pieces beyond recognition. With utmost care firmly holding the lever tight, the grenade was defused.

Was it a play of destiny, Gods grace or blessing gained as a result of forefather’s good deeds? I dare to attribute my being alive today to ‘Destiny’ a term that suits every event in human life. Mathew Olikara is a retired commandant (9847232102)