Seminar on power hazards on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A seminar on electricity hazards, organised by KSEB worker’s association(KSEBWA) will be held at Ernakulam Town Hall on May 15. Electricity Minister M M Mani will inaugurate the event. Discussions will be held in the light of life threats faced by the workers and the customers.

“Death of workers due to electrical hazards has raised to 130 in two years and more than 110 consumers were electrocuted. The seminar would discuss the growing concerns on safety and customer-friendly power mechanism as well as facilitating a safe and efficient power sector,” said L R Sreekumar, state vice-president of KSEBWA.