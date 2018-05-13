Survival technique for traditions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: She danced. Each step and movement was a gate of emotions opened with such force. It spoke of a language not known but understood worldwide. It is the hidden language of the soul and the body.

Reviva is a temple with an innovative thought to recreate the ancient traditional art forms of Kerala such as theyyam, chakyarkoothu, ottanthullal and kalaripayattu.

For this, artists are brought from the northern part of Kerala for the dance performances which narrate stories that give a message. “Reviva intends to enlighten the younger generation about the dying art forms of Kerala,” says Febin Jose, manager of Reviva.

Currently, they perform theyyam, chakyarkoothu and ottanthullal at David Hall in Fort Kochi every Friday.

“It is not only about performing. It is the source of daily bread for some. Many brilliant artists live in very bad conditions,” says Iyloor Anil. He is a chakyarkoothu performer at Reviva. He currently performs at Kannur for a large crowd. “It is important to encourage the art forms,” he says. “Or else, these art forms will die with time. Also, if the younger generation is not aware of the art forms, there is no scope for even the existence of traditions.”

As a remedy to this, every Friday, Reviva offers a visual treat by recreating the world of traditions through various art forms at an entry fee of C1,000; the majority of which goes to the performers.