‘Use another method to arrive at Coastal Regulation Zones’

KOCHI: This April, when the Ministry of Environment and Forest released the draft Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification 2018, the people living in the coastal areas of the state got a major jolt. Many who thought their land didn’t fall in the CRZ are now faced with the inevitable. As per the notification, all islands in the coastal backwaters and the islands along the mainland coast come under CRZ.

According to Ebenezer C L, a member of the Coastal Protection Committee, the very manner in which the CRZ, in the case of the islands in the state, was arrived at is not right. “According to the notification, the zones are decided based on the salinity of the water body in that area. The salinity is measured during the driest period (April and May) and if it is found to be above 5 ppt (parts per thousand), the land on both banks of the water body come under the ambit of CRZ notification. Based on these calculations a Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) is drawn up. But after 1991, an overall CZMP has not been drawn up for Kerala,” he said. Till date, only Kochi, Maradu, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have a set CZMP, he added.

But what we can’t understand is that from where did the Central Government arrive at 5 ppt as the measurement scale to decide upon the zones, he said. “It is not a scientific method. Water can be divided into four categories based on salinity. From 0 to 0.5 ppt, it is considered fresh water. For brackish water, the salinity level is from 0.5 to 30 ppt and if it is above 30 ppt the water is saline,” he said.

As per the notification, it is mandatory to measure the salinity. “If so, then the point of reference for salinity should be 30 to 50 ppt and not 5 ppt. Parts per thousand is not used as a measuring scale to arrive at the zones anywhere in the world. So how come it is being adopted in our country?” he asked. The Shailesh Naik Commission in 2016 had taken note and had removed it. “But the very same has cropped up again in the 2018 notification,” said Ebenezer, who hails from Cheranalloor.

Salinity is commonly measured using a refractometer. “But a lot of error can creep in if this instrument is used. When the salinity in the water along the Kochi coast was measured using the instrument, it was around 30 ppt in many places. In such areas, plants won’t be able to survive. But cases of drying up of vegetation have not been reported,” he said.

The more accurate instrument is the salinometer. “The notification has not named the instrument that can be used to measure salinity. There is also no mention of the method used to arrive at the salinity level in the earlier notifications in the CZMP,” said Ebenezer. Adopting unscientific methods to arrive at the salinity level is the reason why many areas that actually should not come under the CRZ notification have found mention in the same. “Instead of the 5 ppt method, if the notification stipulates a distance of 8 km from the estuary it will prove to be beneficial for Kerala,” he added.

Cheranalloor, a unique case

In the case of Cheranalloor, which lies 18 km north of Kochi estuary, till date no CZMP has been drawn up. “Even in the temporary map, no ppt has been mentioned. But a salinity of 4.9 ppt was measured in the Chitturpuzha which comes within the Kochi Corporation limits. This means the salinity at Cheranalloor will come under 5 ppt. But after the depth of the harbour was increased from 9 metre in 1991 to 14 metre in 2011, the level of salinity too must have increased due to the intrusion of sea water,” Ebenezer said.

Some of Kerala’s demands

lFishermen/traditional communities living by the sea and by the tidally influenced water bodies where CRZ-III is applicable currently are unable to carry out constructions. As they have to live by the ecosystem to earn their livelihood, construction has to be permitted in the No Development Zone (NDZ) of CRZ-III.

lFishermen cannot construct dwelling units in the land rightfully received as share in NDZs of CRZ-III. These are highly essential requirements for the traditional/fishermen, and the right for the same needs to be reinstated in CRZ-II and CRZ-III areas. lKerala being criss-crossed with numerous inland water bodies under the purview of CRZ notification, 2011, the CRZ area landward of HTL up to 100 m creates the same hurdle as above for traditional communities. The construction of dwellings needs to be permitted on the banks of paddy fields/pokkali fields/aqua farms for their sustenance.