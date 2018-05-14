Porter gets the right connection; clears PSC exam

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The examinations conducted by Kerala Public Service Commission for various government posts are a ticket to obtaining secure jobs for nearly everyone in the state. Lakhs of aspirants appear for the examinations and nearly all of them enrol themselves in coaching centres to prepare. However, there are many who can neither afford the fee charged by the centres nor have enough time to attend classes. These people often find themselves at a disadvantage. However, a 27-year-old porter at Ernakulam South Railway Station overcame such disadvantages and cleared the Village Field Assistant examination conducted by PSC recently. And the key that opened the door to success is the WiFi facility at the Ernakulam South Railway Station.

Sreenath K, who hails from Idukki district, came to Ernakulam five years ago after securing the porter’s job. “There are no jobs that earn good money back home. A married man with a kid can’t afford to make do with doing odd jobs. I need a steady income. So when the Railways issued a notification inviting applications for the post of porters, I applied and appeared for the test,” he said. He cleared the test, which included physical and medical, and landed the job as a porter.

“But since we don’t have a specific salary structure, the pickings are meagre. The earnings depend upon the arrival of the trains and with 50 of us stationed here...Well, you can do the math,” he said. This propelled him to prepare for the PSC examinations. “I began applying for the PSC examinations. I had even joined a coaching centre but couldn’t continue to go to the class because the timings clashed with my working time,” he said.

However, when the Railways introduced the WiFi facility at the railway station, it opened up a world of opportunities for Sreenath.“The WiFi facility was launched two years ago. And it came a blessing for me. I downloaded the course materials and question papers. I listened to audio classes while working,” said the young porter. The high-speed internet connection makes it easy to download audio files and also course materials in bulk. “I don’t have a set time schedule for studying. It begins right from the time I start my daily work and continues even after the working hours,” he said.

Sreenath is at present preparing for the Railway Group D examination scheduled to be held this year. He has also applied for three other examinations. “I secured 83 per cent marks in the Village Field Assistant examination. However, the appointment will only happen after the PSC conducts the interview. But, I am not waiting for it. I need to secure a job that brings in a bulk amount as salary,” said Sreenath, who also works as an Uber Eats delivery boy.