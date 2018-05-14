Students flee literate state Due to dearth of new-age subjects

Nikita Thomas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever noticed the rush of students migrating to other states for higher education? With the Plus-Two results getting announced in the coming days (HSC results were out on Thursday while CBSE and ICSE results are expected in the coming days), the city is now witnessing students and parents alike scrambling for seats in good colleges. When it comes to progress, the higher education sector seems to be moving at a snail’s pace in the state.

As a result, there are hardly any unconventional courses in colleges, forcing students to look outside the state for these streams.Fr Prasant Palakkappillil, principal of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, believes Kerala is still relatively ‘backward’ in terms of its state of mind as it is averse towards anything new. “People are often sceptical of unconventional courses (food sciences, triple-mains, etc) offered here, but have no qualms joining colleges in cosmopolitan cities offering similar courses,” he says.

One of the roles of the Kerala State Council of Higher Education (KSHEC) is to evolve new concepts and programmes in higher education. This very motive has met with resistance as reconstitution of the council at the end of its tenure and its functioning were disrupted by procedural irregularities.T P Sreenivasan, the former Vice-Chairman of the KSHEC, speaks of the turf battle within the bureaucracy which opposes progress.

The council was not expected to take initiatives interfering with their priorities. KSHEC submitted 16 reports for reform to the previous government, including provisions for semester system, private universities, call for autonomy, teachers training programmes, Kerala Council for Accreditation and IT at colleges to name a few. Only the report on granting autonomous status to colleges got government approval, he points out.

Palakkappillil says Kerala’s mindset is not yet oriented towards progress in the field of higher education. Limited placement opportunities and mediocre faculty are another reason why colleges are reluctant to introduce new courses. But there are exceptions. The success of MSc Space Science programme at St Albert’s College, Ernakulam, hints at the possibility of innovative courses that colleges can promote. Although a choice-based curriculum has been introduced, students in Kerala have few courses to choose from unlike in other states.

M L Joseph, principal of St Albert’s College, says the delay in the introduction of autonomy in Kerala has contributed to the stagnancy in the field. Although the college was granted autonomous status in 2016, it is unable to introduce new courses and modify its syllabus due to heavy capitation demanded by the UGC, he says.

Palakkappillil blames petty bureaucracy and lack of freedom as restrictions on the expansion of course structures. “The government, irrespective of the party, seems threatened by educators. They equate innovations in the higher education sphere with capitalism. In the societal and political mindset of Kerala, capitalism is a sin and socialism is a virtue,” he says.The semester system introduced by the previous government met with resistance from students and the faculty who believed they would have to work harder under the new system. “Our biggest setback is the sheer resistance to change,” says Sreenivasan.

The quality of higher education is also questionable. Amrita Hari, a former bachelors student at St Teresa’s College, points to the lack of exposure and practical training. Self-financed colleges have it better while the government-aided colleges lack even the basic equipment, she says.Amrita points out the government struggles to fill teaching vacancies and relies on temporary faculty appointed on a contractual basis. “Such teachers lack dedication owing to their poor pay-grade,” she explains. What about students who continue their higher studies within the state? Female students cite safety reasons for not leaving the state.

Yet, most students hope to pursue their PG studies outside Kerala. Thomas V George, placement cell officer at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences refers to ‘edupreneurs’- the class of authorities who run educational institutions like a business and don’t care for progress for the current state of affairs.

Large-scale migration of students out of Kerala is a hazard to its economy in the long run, feel the education experts. According to Palakkappillil, reform is inevitable. “Kerala will have to yield to the demands of the market that calls for progress.”