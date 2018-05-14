Home Cities Kochi

When protectors become predators

Shaurya was four when his parents separated. His father’s drug addiction was the reason for the separation. However, the court have let the father have Shaurya for two days a week. Shaurya’s mother st

Published: 14th May 2018 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Shaurya was four when his parents separated. His father’s drug addiction was the reason for the separation. However, the court have let the father have Shaurya for two days a week. Shaurya’s mother started to notice that he looked drowsy every time he got back from his father’s. On further check-up, it was found that the child was being drugged and then sexually abusing him. 

On finding about the abuse, the child’s sole custody was given to the mother. Now an eight-year-old Shaurya is an overactive child who acts up at times and keeps company with older people and leaves the house without telling his mother or grandparents. His behavioural problems only kept worsening till he was given regular counselling.

Anagha was 14 when her uncle touched her inappropriately. She did not know what she was supposed to do. After gathering courage, she told her mother who refused to believe her and accused her of having wrong notions. When it happened again, she did not tell anyone scared that no one will believe her. It took her mother finally witnessing the man groping her for the abuse to end. The mother was apologetic and destroyed. However, her initial reaction shows how most of the society and parents react to instances of abuse inside the family. 

Child abuse is a reality of modern times. The horrifying part is that most of it are done by people known to the kids and immediate family. Studies have shown that 95% of abuse is done by people known to the kids. Even father or mother becomes the abuser in some cases. The lack of attachment, substance abuse, devaluation of moral values are cited to be major reasons for this. The unhealthy relationship between parents and kids often keep such matters in the closet. 

The number of cases registered for offences against children  shows an upward trend. In 2016, the total number of cases was 2,881 which rose to 3,478 in the year 2017. In 2018, 921 cases were registered till March. Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the number of cases registered is 2,122 in the year 2016. It rose to 2,697 in the year 2017. In 2018,  459 cases were reported in the first two months itself. 

The lack of attention from a  child’s parent when he/she goes to a nearby house to watch tv or play, trusting friends to take care of the child and even leaving the kids unattended and without monitoring can lead to abuse as a chance is provided in the platter for the abuser.  “Giving opportunity for the abuser happens when parents become inattentive. At a time like this, parents should be aware of where their child is and who he/ she is spending time with. Being cautious is very important,” said Dr Elsie Oomen,psychiatrist. 

The hypocrisy of preserving the ‘family dignity’ often protects the offenders. “ We have started to value and prioritize dignity and social stigma over protecting our own children. The offender is a prime example and the parents who fail to report the incident is also as responsible as the offender,” said Muhsina, a 
psychologist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Ro-Ro gets going after a hiatus; doubts linger

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Hardly the prescription for drawing young doctors to public health sector

70-yr-old man sets files on fire at village office near Tripunithura

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets