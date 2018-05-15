A musical tale of friendship

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was an entirely novel experience for the kids who turned up to watch the movie ‘Owls and Mice’. One could hear kids laughing, clapping hands in sheer joy whenever the protagonist, an eight-year-old girl, was seen trying her best to save a little house mouse. Owls and Mice - with an original title ‘Uilenbal’ - is a Dutch musical drama directed by Simone van Dusseldorp. It’s a sequel of the award-winning Frogs & Toads from the same author-director Simone van Dusseldorp.

Musicals are a genre of films where songs sung by the characters are interwoven into the narrative, sometimes accompanied by dancing. The songs usually takes forward the plot or give new twists and turns to the characters. Musical films are a less explored genre in India and have always struggled to gather audience, especially with the recent debacle the Hindi film Jagga Jasoos.The film ‘Owls and Mice’ narrates a beautiful story of friendship with an amazing backdrop of nature, and has given prominence to love for animals .The story is about eight-year-old Meral who has just moved into a new town.

The story begins with efforts put up by Meral to make friends at her new school before their autumn school camp. At home, she befriends a little mouse living in her new room. She names it Peepeep. Scared that her parents would kill the mouse while she goes to the camp, she takes the mouse with her. With some interesting turn of events in the camp, she makes some unexpected friends and also learns the importance of friendship.

“As the movie is musical, it becomes more interesting and keeps the kids engaged. So even if the language is different they easily get the idea of the film. It was worth watching this film and I would recommend others to watch it. I believe my son got to see and learn something new today,” says Arya, a native of Mukolla, who accompanied her son Sanjay R Sarath.A fun-filled family drama with lot of humour, about half of the movie is a musical journey. Apart from friendship, the film also explores certain areas such as importance of school camps, animal food chain, nature and love for animals.

“It was a good film. I would say a perfect one for the holiday season. Nature was the backdrop. I feel kids should get to see such films which discuss friendship, nature and animals. The musical narration was a new experience to us and we loved it. We hardly get to see films from other international languages. So these sorts of festivals are the only option where children can get to see different genres of films,” says Subodh S, who accompanied his son Subagha S Subodh.