It’s never too late to find your true calling

Express News Service

KOCHI: Here is a well-recognised scenario. Thanks to peer pressure and parental expectations forcing them to chose the wrong courses, students most often go for an education stream which they don’t like, and later spend their entire professional life in a job they don’t enjoy.While some adapt themselves to the career they have chosen, some others chuck their jobs mid-way, or if they are lucky, early enough after finding their true calling.

Gokul S who works at HDFC, India’s largest home finance firm, started his career as a civil engineer after graduating at a leading engineering institute. “It is said you find your true calling while doing engineering,” he jokes. At the engineering firm, he saw the HDFC advertisement for hiring technical staff. After grabbing the job, he ventured into the marketing side of the business, which he feels is his true calling. “I could meet new people every day, and I love this job,” Gokul says.

But there are others who adapt to an educational course, even if they are initially forced into it. “I am studying exactly what my uncle learned for BTech and that was 15 years ago. Does this mean that there was no advancement in the field at all? If anything it made me relate the past and present for a possible future,” explains K Jyothi, who has now completed her MTech from Cusat. She says her uncle inspired her to pursue the degree in order of the hope that she will be well settled one day. Jyothi says her main concern was regarding the lack of satisfaction in the jobs they are placed in. “In a majority of the time, students aren’t sure about their niche. This realisation is one that takes a substantial amount of time,” she says.

Statistics show most graduates do not work in fields relevant to their areas of study. “The job-student ratio in the technical sector is as low as 1:10. It is not a matter of literacy anymore, but how the education they get does very little to enable them,” says Santhosh Kumar, head of the Department of Computer Science at Cusat.

He believes that earlier, teachers were actively involved in the all-round development of a student. Unfortunately, the student-teacher ratio today is too high to make such a hands-on approach possible. This in turn, confuses the students as to where their field of skills or interest lie. Many times students require a much longer period in order to understand and discover themselves.

Abdullah P, head of the Department of Electronics & Communication at Cusat, believes the education system has undergone significant changes which made it possible to convert students from being job seekers to job creators. “Although only 10 per cent of graduates are employed in the field of education they have graduated from, the remaining 90 per cent are trained to be abstract and unique.

Students are able to think outside the box and finally understand where their heart lies as they will be open to new experiences,” says Abdullah. Students have been exposed to various ideas and platforms over the years, this helps them realise their appropriate field of passion and skill. Just because your degree offers limited opportunities, does not necessarily mean those are the only options you have, he says.