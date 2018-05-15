Kudumbashree trade fair from tomorrow at Kochi Marine Drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The traditional items sold by Kudumbashree units will be available at discounted rate from Wednesday at the trade fair which will be staged at the Marine Drive here. The soaps made by mixing ayurvedic ingredients, coriander powder, chilly powder, various pickles, natural shampoo, handmade soaps and other traditional items will be on sale.

Various handicraft items, including floor mats and dress materials, will also be up for grabs. Another attraction of the fair will be the organic vegetables cultivated by the farming units of Kudumbasree. There will also be food stalls offering traditional delicacies at the fair.