Home Cities Kochi

Ro-Ro gets going after a hiatus; doubts linger

A single vessel will be operated for eight hours daily, though KSINC remains tight-lipped on resumption of full service.

Published: 15th May 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

The Ro-Ro service from Fort Kochi to Vypeen restarted on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the KSINC on Monday finally starting partial resumption of the Roll-on, Roll-off service (Ro-Ro) in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route - a single vessel will be operated for eight hours daily for the time being - uncertainty still plagues the full operation of two Ro-Ro vessels as the agency remains clueless in this regard.

Though the state-run KSINC had sought three weeks for resuming the full operation of the two vessels, they are yet to come out with an official statement in this regard. It has also failed to respond to the Corporation’s letter seeking  clarity on resuming the service of  the two vessels. 

“Though the Corporation secretary wrote to the KSINC asking them to inform us of the final date of resuming the Ro-Ro’s full operation, they haven’t responded so far. The KSINC officers also skipped last week’s Standing Committee meeting which was convened to resolve the issue,” said a Corporation officer who sought anonymity. Further, the officer said the KSINC hasn’t yet managed to find qualified hands for operating the state-of-the-art vessels. “ As per the MoU, they have sought  a  minimum two days’ training for the drivers. But the two days have elapsed and still the KSINC has not started the training programme for the drivers. If they are clueless on its operation they should have the guts to tell the public,” he said.

When Express contacted the KSINC officers, they said the training  for four first class masters (skippers) will commence within a few days. “ The CPT licence report for the second vessel needs to be renewed. We hope we can resume the training for the four masters within a few days. At present we can’t say for sure when we can start the full operation of the Ro-Ro vessel,” said Ciril Abraham, KSINC, Commercial Manager.

The resumption of the Ro-Ro service proved a welcome relief to people of western Kochi, with several  persons availing themselves of the service on Monday. The service which started around 9 am ended by 6pm. Though  the KSINC is required to conduct a minimum 60 trips daily as per the MoU, it could only conduct 32 trips on Monday.  “ As we had said earlier, the mooring facility at Vypeen is indeed an issue and this led to far fewer trips being conducted,” said the officer.

However, Mayor Soumini Jain said the KSINC is levelling baseless allegations against the mooring facility. “ We clearly monitored the trips. If there was an issue the skipper would have stopped the service. The lack of experienced drivers is the problem, not the mooring,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Hardly the prescription for drawing young doctors to public health sector

70-yr-old man sets files on fire at village office near Tripunithura

Local body a mute spectator as garbage heap gets bigger at north Kalamassery

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets