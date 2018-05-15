Home Cities Kochi

The Ro-Ro service from Fort Kochi to Vypeen restarted on Monday

The District Medical Officer sent a detailed report to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare last month for its permission to convert the dispensary into an ayurveda hospital. 

Published: 15th May 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While ayurveda has many admirers, the lack of ayurvedic hospitals in the city is a setback for all those would like to use the traditional curative treatment. This could change soon with the Kalamassery Municipality Corporation set to make the ayurveda hospital at Kangarappady a reality. The District Medical Officer sent a detailed report to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare last month for its permission to convert the dispensary into an ayurveda hospital. 

“After visiting the Kalamassery Ayurveda Hospital at Kangarappady, we sent a detailed report to the government seeking the permission for functioning as a hospital. We are hoping the government will give its nod very soon,” said DMO Dr C B Sajeev Kumar.As proposed by Municipal chairperson Jessy Peter in this year’s budget, the Municipal Corporation has completed all the work of the current dispensary to convert itself into an ayurveda hospital. A total of Rs 8 lakh was allocated in the budget for purchasing amenities for the hospital. 

“As per the criteria laid down by the government, we have increased the hospital beds from 20 to 30 in order to facilitate inpatient treatment and diagnosis,” said Jessy.  Geetha Devi, a Kalamassery resident, said going to private hospitals for minor diseases and injuries can be very expensive. “Our only resort is the primary health centre in the region, therefore the ayurveda hospital would be a great help,” she said.
The facilities required for a hospital has been completed, including the medicines and water purifiers. 
Now it is up to the government to make it happen and we are all positive about it, said M A Vahab, member, Health Standing Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Ro-Ro gets going after a hiatus; doubts linger

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Hardly the prescription for drawing young doctors to public health sector

70-yr-old man sets files on fire at village office near Tripunithura

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets