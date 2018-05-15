The Ro-Ro service from Fort Kochi to Vypeen restarted on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While ayurveda has many admirers, the lack of ayurvedic hospitals in the city is a setback for all those would like to use the traditional curative treatment. This could change soon with the Kalamassery Municipality Corporation set to make the ayurveda hospital at Kangarappady a reality. The District Medical Officer sent a detailed report to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare last month for its permission to convert the dispensary into an ayurveda hospital.

“After visiting the Kalamassery Ayurveda Hospital at Kangarappady, we sent a detailed report to the government seeking the permission for functioning as a hospital. We are hoping the government will give its nod very soon,” said DMO Dr C B Sajeev Kumar.As proposed by Municipal chairperson Jessy Peter in this year’s budget, the Municipal Corporation has completed all the work of the current dispensary to convert itself into an ayurveda hospital. A total of Rs 8 lakh was allocated in the budget for purchasing amenities for the hospital.

“As per the criteria laid down by the government, we have increased the hospital beds from 20 to 30 in order to facilitate inpatient treatment and diagnosis,” said Jessy. Geetha Devi, a Kalamassery resident, said going to private hospitals for minor diseases and injuries can be very expensive. “Our only resort is the primary health centre in the region, therefore the ayurveda hospital would be a great help,” she said.

The facilities required for a hospital has been completed, including the medicines and water purifiers.

Now it is up to the government to make it happen and we are all positive about it, said M A Vahab, member, Health Standing Committee.