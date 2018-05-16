Home Cities Kochi

Bus employee held for sexual abuse in Ernakulam

According to officers, the accused collected a sum of Rs 50,000 by threatening the victim and bought many household items such as TV and air conditioner.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam South Police on Tuesday arrested a 33-year old private bus employee on the charges of abusing a girl. Vijesh, of Aramuriparambil, Ezhupunna, now residing at Aroor, was nabbed for allegedly abusing a girl sexually on the promise of marriage.The accused was working as a door checker of a private bus plying on the Chellanam-Kaloor route. The victim used to travel on the bus and got acquainted with the accused.

In the guise of love, Vijesh used to take photographs of the victim.When the victim came to know he was married and decided to end the relationship, the accused threatened to publish the photographs with her on social media. According to officers, the accused collected a sum of `50,000 by threatening her and bought many household items such as TV and air conditioner.

Following this, she filed a complaint with the Panangad Police who found the accused had abused many other girls too.The officers recovered nude photographs of many women from his mobile phone. A detailed inquiry has begun.The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

LDF government second anniversary: Ask what the government has done for you

Handcuffs

Job racket busted; four arrested

Kalamassery terminal opened, but not good enough for buses

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls