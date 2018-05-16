Bus employee held for sexual abuse in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam South Police on Tuesday arrested a 33-year old private bus employee on the charges of abusing a girl. Vijesh, of Aramuriparambil, Ezhupunna, now residing at Aroor, was nabbed for allegedly abusing a girl sexually on the promise of marriage.The accused was working as a door checker of a private bus plying on the Chellanam-Kaloor route. The victim used to travel on the bus and got acquainted with the accused.

In the guise of love, Vijesh used to take photographs of the victim.When the victim came to know he was married and decided to end the relationship, the accused threatened to publish the photographs with her on social media. According to officers, the accused collected a sum of `50,000 by threatening her and bought many household items such as TV and air conditioner.

Following this, she filed a complaint with the Panangad Police who found the accused had abused many other girls too.The officers recovered nude photographs of many women from his mobile phone. A detailed inquiry has begun.The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.