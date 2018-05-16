Kalamassery terminal opened, but not good enough for buses

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Several months since its inauguration, the new bus terminal in Kalamassery is yet to be opened for the public. The facility, launched to ease the travel woes of patients visiting the Ernakulam Medical College and the Cochin Cancer Centre, was supposed to be opened last December. However, the bus stand remains an abandoned place.

The main reasons for the delay, according to the authorities concerned, are the issues related to water connection and the delay in getting permit letter from the Regional Transport Office. They said, for KSRTC buses to enter the station, the facility should have an office for the station master.Meanwhile, the Kalamassery municipal officers said the water connection has already been completed and a separate office set up for the station master.

“We have received a letter from RTO for a meeting to be convened in the presence of the MLA. Hope the necessary permissions will be given, permitting the entry of buses to the bus terminal,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, local residents said private bus owners are not too enthusiastic about the bus terminal. Kalamassery Municipality chairperson Jesse Peter said they will hold a meeting with the bus owners soon.