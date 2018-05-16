LDF government second anniversary: Ask what the government has done for you

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The exhibition and trade fair, organised jointly by Ernakulam I&PRD, the district administration and the DTPC, in connection with the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Government will be held between May 17 and 22 at Ernakulam Marine Drive. Education Minister C Raveendranath will inaugurate the fair at a function presided over by Hibi Eden MLA. Music director M K Arjunan Master will be honoured during the inaugural ceremony.

The mega exhibition-cum-sale of products will feature the achievements of various government departments in the past two years of LDF rule. A total of 140 stalls will be set up by Excise, Labour, Fisheries, Social Justice, Police, Traffic, Fire and Rescue, IT, Health Departments, and Kudumbashree, Bamboo Mission, Supply Office, Harbour Engineering, Hantex, Minority Welfare and the Women’s Development Corporation.

There will be 10 per cent discount on all the items sold through Kudumbashree stalls. The food courts set up by Kudumbashree, Theeramaithri and the district prison will offer traditional delicacies to visitors. Seminars and cultural programmes by various departments will also be staged at the venue.

A sinkarimelam competition of Kudumbashree members and tribal artists will be held on the inaugural day. A seminar on Responsible Tourism by the DTPC, a seminar on disaster management, Arjuna sangeetham music programme, bharatanatyam by Bhoomika and Sufi music by Ashraf Hydrose are scheduled for day one.

On May 18, a seminar on e-governance will be held under the aegis of Akshaya at 11 am. The Social Justice Department, and Women and Child Development Department will organise a seminar on ‘Safety and Challenges’ at 1.30 pm, followed by cultural programmes by various art collectives under the Social Justice Department. ‘Ente Keralam’, a dance performance by Kerala Kalamandalam will be staged at 7 pm. Seminars on road safety and relevance of public education will be organised on May 19. There will be classical musical show by Maharaja’s College teachers and by RLV College, Tripunithura.

Kalamandalam Swarnadeepa’s dance and puppetry by Greenix Village will be staged on May 20.