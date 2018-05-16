Parallel colleges stare at uncertain future

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI:The system of private registration has been a popular mode of education in Kerala from the 70s through 90s and still continues. The students who could not get admission in the regular colleges in the past opted to register for the course privately. They got the required coaching in private institutions which didn’t have any affiliation to any of the universities in the state. However, this system of education is under threat, thanks to the latest notification issued by the UGC banning universities that didn’t have an A+ from conducting distance education. In order to highlight the problems faced by the students in this sector, the office-bearers of the Parallel Colleges Association on Tuesday met Governor P Sathasivam and Education Minister C Raveendranath.

According to Gigi Varghese, state secretary, Parallel Colleges Association, the problem cropped up after the universities stopped private registrations and instead began categorising these students under the distance education.

“There are over one lakh students who depend upon private registration to continue their higher studies. The schemes and the examinations used to be the same as the one for the regular colleges. But the entire system changed when the universities decided to categorise them under the distance education. Though a single examination was conducted, the scheme was different. These problems began with the entry of self-financing colleges,” he said.“But, only students who come from families that have a strong financial background can afford the huge fee structure of these self-financing colleges. The kids from the poor families are left in the lurch. The move by the universities, to convert private registration into distance education, has backfired and now a large number of students will have to go to other states to continue their higher studies,” he alleged.

None of the universities in the state has an A+ accreditation. So the UGC has deemed them ineligible to conduct distance education.“But, then the question arises how they are able to conduct engineering and medical courses,” he added. He said the future of the kids who have registered with the universities hangs in balance. “Kannur University has decided to stop registering students with immediate effect. However, since the MG, Kerala and Calicut universities had already registered the students under the private category before UGC issued the notification, they will be able to continue with the courses for this year. But the situation looks grim,” said Varghese.

Meanwhile, Varghese said the Governor and the Education Minister have assured to take up the issue with the Central Government. “The Governor was sympathetic to our cause and directed us to approach the Central Government since it is the MHRD that has to take up the matter with the UGC. We will meet the UGC chairperson and the Union Ministers next week,” he added.

Association meets Governor

