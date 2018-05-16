The ground beneath pedestrians is slipping

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Though the first anniversary of Kochi Metro's commercial operations is around the corner, the restoration work of footpaths in some areas along the Metro Rail corridor remains unfinished.While the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) had mooted an ambitious plan to promote Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) a couple of years ago, the walkways along Palarivattom, Kaloor and Deshabhimani Road continue to pose a threat to pedestrians.

"It has been almost a year since the Metro started functioning and they still haven't completed the restoration work of walkways at many places," said C K Venu, a resident of Kaloor."The stretch in Kaloor is the worst. Footpaths here are either in a bad state or without side rails. In other places, like the stretch between Judges Avenue and Kaloor, there is not even a footpath. We never know when a bus or a vehicle hits us while walking along this road."

Stretch from Kaloor to Lisie Junction, which is devoid of a footpath | Albin Mathew

Mohammed Nazar, another city resident, said there are no footpaths in most places and the chances of tripping over broken slabs on the drains are very high."The life-threatening walkways across the city with damaged slabs and illegal parking along the footpaths making it difficult for us to walk through the stretch near Kaloor,” he added.

Division councillor M G Aristotle said the lack of pedestrian facilities was presented before the authorities concerned. “We have sent many letters regarding the transfer of transformers from the Deshabhimani area, which are placing hurdles in civil work. But they are yet to respond to the letters. Without proper drainage in the area, the problem will worsen during the monsoon,” he said.The NMT project was proposed with an aim to develop an integrated network of walkways and cycle tracks for making the city pedestrian-friendly.

"The development of the NMT corridors will not be an easy task as we have to carry out some major utility shifting, including cables," said a KMRL officer.

"Discussions are going on with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) authorities on shifting the cables. We are hopeful of completing the work on the walkways along the Metro corridor in another three months."K J Varghese, president of the Kerala Federation of the Blind, said the authorities concerned should also consider the visually and physically challenged people while implementing NMT projects.

"They too need to travel freely and safely in the city. Due to physical limitations, they won't be able to track potholes and broken slabs. There should be specific areas demarcated for the visually challenged to navigate freely," he said.