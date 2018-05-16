Water woes leave Tripunithura residents high and dry

By Express News Service

KOCHI:It seems the water woes of residents of Tripunithura are not going to end soon. For the temporary measures taken up by the authorities to address the issue and the summer showers that Ernakulam witnessed this month, have not been able to bring any relief to the residents.

The Choondi water supply project is the major source of water supply to Tripunithura Municipality.

However, the residents said the supply is insufficient for meeting the municipality’s water requirements.

“The Choondi plant provides water mainly to Tripunithura and nearby Panchayats of Chottanikkara, Udayamperoor and Thiruvankulam zone. We have requested the state government to extend the JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission) scheme to Tripunithura too” said Chandrika Devi, the municipality chairperson.

“Under the scheme, water from Muvattupuzha River was drawn and treated at a plant in Nettoor. However, the water from the Nettoor plant is available up to Maradu Municipality limits. If it’s extended to Tripunithura, it will bring immense relief to people,” she said. Members of various residents’ associations said they mainly depended on the water brought in tanker lorries to meet their daily requirements.“The water supply here is very irregular and insufficient,” said Rajasree M, who resides in an apartment near Eroor.

In areas like Chitrapuzha, most houses lack a well. “The water supply is in regulated. It will be available once in a week or so. How much water can a household collect in a day to cater to the water requirements for a week?” wondered B M Giri, a Chitrapuzha Makaliyam resident.

The population of Tripunithura is approximately 1 lakh and the daily water consumption of a person is assessed at 150 litres. The supply from the Choondi water plant is around 26 MLD, of which approximately 15 MLD is shared by Thiruvankulam zone, Chottanikkara, Udayamperoor and Tripunithura according to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Tripunithura subdivision.“The work on the pipeline to overcome the insufficient water supply is at a standstill because of the hurdles which rose due to road digging sanctions,” said Joby Joseph, assistant engineer, KWA.