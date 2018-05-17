Home Cities Kochi

Aluva Traffic Police book bus crew for rash driving

According to the police, the crew were booked after an elderly woman grievously injured her back when the driver applied sudden brake.

Published: 17th May 2018 06:31 AM

Private buses plying in the city flouting traffic rules (EPS | Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aluva Traffic police on Wednesday booked the private bus crew against their inhuman attitude towards an elderly woman. According to the police, the crew were booked after an elderly woman grievously injured her back when the driver applied sudden brake. "Though they took her to the nearby hospital immediately, they quietly scooted," said the police.The incident happened on Saturday when 55-year-old Sarala Devi and her husband were travelling from Edappally to Aluva.  

"When the driver braked suddenly at the service road at Aluva, the elderly woman, who was sitting in the back seat, was thrown down in the impact and she injured her spine. Though the crew took her to the nearby private hospital, they left the scene soon without any word," said the police. A complaint was filed based on which the Aluva Traffic police lodged cases under section IPC 279 (Rash driving) and IPC 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life).

