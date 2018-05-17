Biker killed, Seaport-Airport Road’s notorious streak continues unabated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 51-year-old motorcyclist on Wednesday morning became the latest addition to the Seaport-Airport Road’s chilling statistic after he was run over by a private bus. Samuelkutty of Vazhakkulam in Aluva died when he was trapped underneath the bus which was backing off from the fuel station near the Sunrise Hospital.

The deceased was employed with the Hindustan Petroleum Company and was en route to office when the mishap occurred. According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the bus while taking the vehicle out after refuelling. “ The bus then hit the motorcycle proceeding in the direction of Irumpanam and ran over the rider killing him on the spot. The bus then hit a telephone post before coming to a halt,” officers said, based on the deposition from the bus crew.

Samuelkutty’s body was handed over to relatives after autopsy at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.

Express had on Monday carried a report on the ill-lit, bumpy and potholed stretch minus signages which pose a threat to the life of motorists and pedestrians. Haphazard parking of heavy vehicles, including oil tankers and trailers, is also responsible for turning the Seaport-Airport Road into a death trap. In 2018, four persons, including Samuelkutty, were killed and 25 injured in 27 accidents witnessed here.