Home Cities Kochi

Biker killed, Seaport-Airport Road’s notorious streak continues unabated

A 51-year-old motorcyclist on Wednesday morning became the latest addition to the Seaport-Airport Road’s chilling statistic after he was run over by a  private bus. Samuelkutty of Vazhakkulam

Published: 17th May 2018 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 51-year-old motorcyclist on Wednesday morning became the latest addition to the Seaport-Airport Road’s chilling statistic after he was run over by a  private bus. Samuelkutty of Vazhakkulam in Aluva died when he was trapped underneath the bus which was backing off from the fuel station near the Sunrise Hospital.

The deceased was employed with the Hindustan Petroleum Company and was en route to office when the mishap occurred. According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the bus while taking the vehicle out  after refuelling. “ The bus then hit the motorcycle proceeding in the direction of Irumpanam and ran over the rider killing him on the spot.  The bus then hit a telephone post before coming to a halt,” officers said, based on the deposition from the bus crew.

Samuelkutty’s body was handed over to relatives after autopsy at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.
Express had on  Monday carried a report on the ill-lit, bumpy and potholed stretch minus signages which pose a threat to the life of motorists and pedestrians. Haphazard parking of heavy vehicles, including oil tankers and trailers, is also responsible for turning the Seaport-Airport Road into a death trap. In 2018, four persons, including Samuelkutty,  were killed and 25 injured in 27 accidents witnessed here. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Permit system for autos at Ernakulam South railway station

Aluva Traffic Police book bus crew for rash driving

South Railway Overbridge: Experts allay fears, say cracks are superficial

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls