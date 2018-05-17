Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro police station to start functioning from June

They will be given specialised training for dealing with security issues in Metro trains and detecting explosives.

Published: 17th May 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

File image of Kerala police personnel for representational purpose | EPS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A dedicated police station to manage law and order situations of the Kochi Metro Rail will start functioning from June from a new building near the Cusat Metro station at Kalamassery.  “As per a decision taken at a meeting between Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) officers and the police, the facility will be opened next month. The date of inauguration will be finalised as per the convenience of the Chief Minister,” said KMRL managing director A P M Muhammed Hanish.

It is learnt top cops have already approached the Chief Minister’s Office to finalise a date for the inauguration. The Kochi Metro Rail police station will have 29 posts, including that of a CI and two SIs. The total number of posts also includes 13 women officers.

They will be given specialised training for dealing with security issues in Metro trains and detecting explosives. They will also be specially trained in dealing with latest communication devices. As per the order of the Police Department, the Metro police will not be deployed for other duties without the permission of the state police chief. The Metro police will be assigned specially-designed uniforms and will have jurisdiction over all Metro stations, track and trains on the Aluva- Pettah stretch, besides the Muttom yard.

